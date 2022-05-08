Miftah asked to levy taxes on sugary drinks

Rawalpindi: Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) General Secretary and Director Operations Sanaullah Ghumman on Saturday said this year’s budget was crucial and important for the government and urged the prime minister and finance minister to levy taxes on sugary drinks and cigarettes to control heavy disease burden in the budget 2022-23.

Ghumman said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Finance Minister Miftah Ismail were holding important meetings for the forthcoming budget, in which budget related proposals were being discussed, adding, “We urge the government, as a public representative, to seriously consider raising taxes on tobacco and sugary drinks, the two non-essential factors contributing to the rise in disease”, said a news release.

An increase in taxes on them would not only generate annual revenue of Rs105 billion to the national exchequer, but would also significantly reduce the health burden and reduce the incidence of diseases.