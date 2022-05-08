Farah sends legal notice to Tarar, demands Rs5bn and apology

LAHORE: Farah Shahzadi, the close friend of the wife of former prime minister Imran Khan, has sent a legal notice to PMLN Deputy Secretary General Ataullah Tarar for damaging her international reputation by coining a derogatory name “Gogi” to her and falsely accusing her of committing massive corruption.

The notice sent by her counsel Azhar Siddique Advocate on Saturday, called upon Ata Tarar to pay within seven days of receipt of this notice Rs5 billion as compensation to the damage caused to the goodwill, public image and mental peace of his client, immediately stop maligning her, provide written assurance to her in this regard, tender public apology and clarification in the media, failing which she reserved the right to take legal action against him.

The notice stated that Ata Tarar’s coining of the word “Gogi” to Farah Shahzadi is a broad daylight infringement of fundamental rights and the rights and privileges of Pakistani citizens under Articles 4, 5, 9, 10 A, 14, 18, 23 and 24 of the Constitution, and a malicious, obnoxious targeting of her which encouraged her rivals to further their noxious agenda to spread false and negative propaganda against her.

The notice said Ata Tarar had evil designs, machinations, mala fide, vendetta and a long fostered noxious agenda to defame and devastate the name, reputation and stature of Farah Shahzadi to malign, harass and defame her and to coercively obtain benefits from her.

When contacted, Ataullah Tarar said, “I’m glad that I will be able to present before the court all those things I had said in my press conference.” He said he stood by whatever he had said about Farah Shahzadi in the press conference.