AJK govt slams IIOJ&K delimitations

MUZAFFARABAD: Minister government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Abdul Majid Khan has said that delimitation of constituencies in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) was a deep-rooted conspiracy to turn Muslim majority into a minority.

Terming the delimitation commission’s report as a brazen violation of the UN resolutions on Kashmir, Khan said, “Government of state of Azad Jammu and Kashmir strongly condemn and reject the report in which demographic realities have been grossly ignored and overlooked”.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday Khan demanded the federal government to bring a resolution in the National Assembly against the move and launch a strong protest against India all over the world. The foreign office, he said, must raise the issue with friendly countries and diplomatic missions abroad should redouble their efforts to expose India’s evil designs in the IIOJ&K.

“India is hell bent on changing the region’s demography”, the minister said, adding that Modi government wants to influence the future referendum by adding six assembly seats to Hindu dominated province (Jammu), which has less population than the Kashmir valley. Pertinently, the J&K delimitation Commission had proposed six seats to Jammu and just one (1) seat to Kashmir valley that is larger in size in terms of population.

Expressing grave concern over the issue he said that the Indian government had started implementing the August 5, 2019 agenda by setting up new constituencies. “The Jammu and Kashmir is a UN recognised disputed territory whose future is yet to be decided in line with the UN resolutions”, he said any attempt to alter the region’s demography amounts to a serious violation of the international law.

Highlighting the dangerous dimensions of the lingering conflict, Khan said, “The civilized world, including the United Nations, the European Union, the UK and the United States, must play their due role.’’