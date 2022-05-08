Senior journalist Khalid Farooqui passes away in Brussels

BRUSSELS: Khalid Hameed Farooqui, a senior journalist at Geo News, passed away on Saturday due to a heart attack.

The veteran journalist suffered a heart attack in Brussels after arriving from London. Originally from Karachi, Khalid Hameed Farooqui was settled in Europe for the last many years. He is survived by a son, daughter, and a widow.

Farooqui had spent decades in the field of journalism and remained associated with Geo News since its launch.

He was the Bureau Chief Geo TV Europe and was known for his reporting on international affairs. He covered important issues of various countries exceptionally. Among his recent prominent work was the French presidential election coverage. The deceased had also covered the Russia-Ukraine conflict from the war zone and had extensive experience covering NATO and European affairs.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed sorrow over the death of the late Farooqui. “Khalid Hameed Farooqui was a veteran journalist who loved his profession,” he said, adding that his death is a great loss for the field of journalism.

“His journalistic services will be remembered for a long time,” the premier said. Minister for Power Khurram Dastagir also extended his condolences while renowned journalists also paid tribute to the late Farooqui.