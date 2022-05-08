No decision yet to arrest Imran: Qamar

SUKKUR: The federal government has not yet made any decision to arrest the former prime minister Imran Khan.

It was stated by Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, while he was addressing a press conference in Tando Muhammad Khan Press Club.

The federal commerce minister said that Imran Khan’s desire for early general elections would not be accomplished, adding there is no difference between Sheikh Rasheed and Imran Khan in terms of making tall claims. “The federal government will complete remaining year-long period without any hindrance,” said the commerce minister, adding that there was no chaos in the country or civil war like situation.

Qamar maintained government has not imposed any restriction on PTI to hold a rally, which is a part of the democracy.