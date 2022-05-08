Water accord not being implemented since 2000: Murad

SUKKUR: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said the inter-provincial water agreement was not being implemented since 2000 and the water situation is turning critical.

He was talking to the media persons along with Federal Minister for Water Resources Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah on Saturday during his visit to Sukkur Barrage to review the water situation, where he was briefed by the irrigation department officials.

The Sindh CM said he had requested Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to convene a meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI), adding that the 1991 Water Accord should be implemented in letter and spirit.

He said the Tarbela Dam was down by nine percent in April 2021, while Sindh is being given 25 percent less water this year than the previous year. He said the CCI could not overturn a decision it made in 2003, adding that 40 percent less water had been allocated to Sindh, which adversely affected the cotton crop.“Due to water shortage all over the country, Sindh also experienced severe water scarcity that reached up to 40 percent.”

He further said the rehabilitation work of Sukkur Barrage was going on, while a research study has been done on the new barrages. He said during the PPP-led government, Chashma and Jhelum link canals were closed by implementing the para 2 of the 1991 Water Accord, adding that there was no water shortage in 2011 and 2013, when the PPP was in the Centre.

The Sindh CM also advised the growers to avoid cultivating rice crop in view of water shortage.

He said Imran Khan’s narrative harmed the country’s interests, adding that the former prime minister had made all institutions controversial. He said Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari would take all possible efforts to establish good relations with all the countries, adding: “Our foreign policy would not be like that of the previous government, due to which the relations with foreign countries deteriorated.”