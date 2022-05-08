No wheat smuggling from KP, says CM’s aide

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif has said that no wheat smuggling had been reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to neighbouring country. He said that the provincial Food Department had established two checksposts in addition to already established ones but no smuggling of wheat to Afghanistan was reported.

Barrister Saif, while commenting on a news story, said KP Food Department had a robust control system.

He added that wheat and flour supply was monitored through a digital system on a daily basis. He said the international borders between Afghanistan and Pakistan were being managed by federal agencies and it had been fenced. “It is the responsibility of these agencies to stop smuggling of wheat if there is any,” he added.

Barrister Saif said the inter-provincial boundary between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab and KP and Balochistan were also sealed.

“Only legal transportation of wheat and flour is allowed through these borders,” he added.

The chief minister’s aide smuggling across the international borders was not possible.

Barrister Saif said that the federal government tried to give a wrong impression asking the KP government to curb wheat smuggling.