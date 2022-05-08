Joint efforts for uplift of Torghar pledged

MANSEHRA: The chairman of District Development Advisory committee, Torghar, chairman, MPA Laiq Mohammad Khan, on Saturday vowed to work along with the local government representatives in the development of the area.
“We will work together for the uplift of every nook and corner of the district without any party and tribal affiliation,” he said while speaking at a reception attended by the newly elected village and neighbourhood councils’ chairmen in Oghi.
The DDAC chairman said that he would soon summon a meeting where the newly-elected chairmen would be introduced to the deputy commissioner, district police officer and heads of the devolved departments.
