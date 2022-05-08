Five accused arrested for cockfighting

NOWSHERA: The police arrested five owners and seized a rooster during a raid on a cockfighting den in Wapda Colony in Akbarpura area on Saturday.

District Police Officer Umar Khan Gandapur said that they had received many complaints about the gambling den of cockfighting in Wapda Colony in Akbarpura area.

He said that gamblers from various cities used to come to the Wapda Colony in Akbarpura area, which was being used as a den for the gambling of cockfighting and thousands of rupees placed as stake money. He said that a police party was constituted that raided the colony and arrested five accused involved in the cockfighting.

The official added that the suspects were arrested on charges of betting on cockfighting while several other accused and their facilitators managed to escape along with the roosters. The police also seized a rooster during the raid.

The police later produced the accused in the court of on-duty civil judge-cum-judicial magistrate, who sent them to prison on judicial remand. Cockfighting is a blood sport in which two roosters are placed in a small ring and made to fight to death.