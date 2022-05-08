Israel destroys Palestinian’s home

Israeli forces on Saturday destroyed the home of a Palestinian accused of killing an illegal Israeli settler last year.

Explosives destroyed the apartment of Omar Jaradat in Silat al-Harithiya village, near the flashpoint town of Jenin in the northern occupied West Bank, according to a statement by the Israeli army.

It said Palestinians clashed with Israeli forces, throwing stones and firebombs, which soldiers responded to with semi-automatic fire.

Two Palestinians were wounded, according to an AFP photographer at the scene.

The clashes add to tensions in Israel and the West Bank as a large-scale manhunt continued for a pair of Palestinians suspected of killing three Israelis in an axe attack Thursday night near Tel Aviv. Over the past month police and Palestinians have also clashed at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem’s Israeli-annexed Old City.

Security forces have previously demolished three other homes of Jaradat family members in Silat al-Harithiya. Those operations in February and March also led to violence, in which the army shot dead a Palestinian teenager.