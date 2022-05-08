Trump’s rally draws backers of expected abortion ruling

Greensburg, United States: For the Donald Trump supporters attending a Pennsylvania rally, reports that the Supreme Court may soon end the federally protected right to abortion have been galvanising. As one man summed up the feeling, "Life is precious."

The political shockwaves of a high court opinion -- a draft of which leaked Monday in an exceedingly rare event -- are expected to reverberate through US politics for months, especially with midterm elections set for November. Trump himself barely touched on the subject in a rally held under torrential rains in the city of Greensburg.