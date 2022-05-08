Death toll climbs to 27 in Havana hotel blast, gas leak suspected

Havana: A powerful explosion due to a suspected gas leak ripped through a luxury hotel in central Havana, killing at least 27 people on Friday, according to official tallies.

Rescuers pulled four bodies out of the rubble in the early evening as they combed through what remained of the prestigious Saratoga Hotel looking for survivors.

At least one woman with whom rescuers made contact was alive in the debris, officials said, adding they believed more survivors were still trapped and that a canine squad was searching them out. Cuba’s president attributed the massive blast to a gas leak.