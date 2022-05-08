22 outlaws held

Islamabad : The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police have arrested 22 outlaws including drug peddlers and liquor sellers from different areas of the city and recovered 1,875 gram hashish, 123 gram heroin, seven liquor bottles and ten 30-bore pistols with ammunition during the last four days, the police spokesman said on Saturday.

He said a police team of Sabzi Mandi police station apprehended five accused namely Abdullah, Shahsawaar, Abdul Rehman, Nasir Meer, and Mustafa during snap checking and recovered five 30-bore pistols with ammunition from their possession. Likewise, Golra police station’s teams arrested three accused namely Nasir, Hassan Raza, Ramazan and recovered 1,015 gram hashish, one 30-bore pistol with ammunition and a dagger from their possession.

Bani Gala police team arrested six accused namely Muhammad Ammad, Adnan, Faraz, Taimoor Taees, Jamees and Habal Sheron and recovered one 30 bore pistol and liquor.

Koral police arrested two accused namely Abdul Wahab and Raja Waqar Naseer and recovered two 30-bore pistols.

Ramna and Khanna police teams arrested two drug peddlers and recovered 345 gram hashish.

Sihala police recovered one 30 bore pistol from an accused namely Adeel Kiyani. Margalla and Shalimar police teams arrested two drug peddlers namely Muhammad Akram and Talib and recovered 515 gram hashish, while Shehzad Town police team recovered 123 gram heroine from an accused namely Muhammad Nadeem.

He said the cases against all the nabbed accused have been registered and further investigation were underway.

The spokesman said Inspector General of Police (Islamabad) Muhammad Ahsan Younas had ordered crackdown against criminals including those involved in car theft, drug peddling and looting people.

Following these orders, SSP (Operations) Faisal Kamran directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb the crime in the city.

He said IGP Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated this overall performance of the police teams and further ordered to intensify the crackdown.

“Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard” he added.