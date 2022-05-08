Government to hold conference to build academia-industry linkages

Islamabad : The government will hold a National Roundtable Conference to hold dialogue with the vice chancellors of universities and industrialists to build strong university-industry linkage in the interest of the country.

According to the details, the government is sorting out modalities, and the date of the conference would be announced soon after consultation with all the stakeholders.

The details stated that the teachers' training centre to be set up in Islamabad would have all the facilities and renowned educationists and experts would also provide guidelines to the trainees to improve their teaching skills.

“A National Curriculum Summit will also be held in which top curriculum experts of the country will review curriculum and give their recommendations to make it at par with international standards,” the details said.

It is pertinent to mention here that various reports compiled by non-government organizations have pointed out that the current teacher education system has not been able to generate the required number of graduates who can compete at the highest level. In fact, many teachers are still not experts in basic skills, such as mastering teaching materials.

They also underlined that the medium of instruction in primary schools must be revisited as the majority of students are unable to develop proficiency in English and resort to rote learning without comprehending concepts.

An official said “Teacher competence and professionalism play an important role in the success of student learning. As long as the government does not prioritise improving the quality of teachers or mapping the competence of teachers, it is difficult to imagine that the quality of education will improve.”

He said the proposal of establishing a modern teachers' training centre was approved on August 11, 2016, but later it was shelved due to various reasons.

“We will also work on the smart school system, upgradation of ICT schools, examination system reforms, and national curriculum reforms. The government will provide funds for this purpose in the upcoming annual fiscal budget,” he said.

Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has confirmed that “I have advised Higher Education Commission (HEC) Chairman Dr. Tariq Banuri to organize a national round table of employers and universities to get feedback on employers’ perspective about what we are teaching and producing and what we should do to align our universities with emerging job market.”