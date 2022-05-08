Rawalpindi : The spate of crimes in Rawalpindi city continues unabated. For stemming the violence and reducing the vulnerability of city residents, some reasonable actions are the need of the day. Every day, we read or hear of a new incident, each more brazen, brutal, and shocking.

“Making public spaces safe for city residents is not rocket science. Nor is it an expensive high-tech exercise. Yet with little action taken, collecting ground data can help raise awareness of the issue and convince authorities to act. With this in mind, the city leaders should conduct a safety survey of public places,” says Baseer Haider.

“Some of the points brought out during the survey by me are that in some areas bus stops are being under-utilized as the public transport does not stop there, which leads to its misuse, and in certain locations overhead bridges are crowded with beggars, crossing them is a daily nightmare for users,” says Asad Ali.

“There are reports of crimes such as mobile phone snatching, etc. Installation of CCTV/security guards can help address this issue. Fifty percent of the city streets are in need of proper lighting. Bus stops need route maps. Several markets lack clean toilets and they are not open full time, parks lack CCTV/security guards for safety,” says Akhtar Hussain.

“What is required to make our public spaces safe? Improving the infrastructure of streetlights and bus stops making them passenger-friendly through map/information systems, better lighting, footpaths, and quality seating,” says Aizaz Shah.

“Bringing safety for city residents as a priority subject to the attention of the government, elected representatives, and civic bodies is essential. The city leaders’ initiative should not start after the incident. I feel that they should continuously work towards making city public spaces safe. Every department needs to come together if they want a better environment in the city,” says Jafar Reza.

“Making the city a better place to live in requires a better understanding of the issues confronting the city residents, more information to drive solutions, cooperation of different city organizations in endeavours towards improvement, and sharing of best practices taken in other cities,” says Samar Abbas.

“The roots of many of the issues lie in the social conditioning that has been in place for generations and it would be futile to try to address concerns over city residents’ safety or issues faced by them in general without involving the critical stakeholders in this entire effort i.e. the city residents themselves,” says Shabana Batool.

“They should reduce or eliminate opportunities that may make them a target; travel in groups as there’s always safety in numbers, walk with head upright, make eye contact, thieves often target victims who are not paying attention to their surroundings or who are looking down and display electronics when not in use,” adds Shabana.