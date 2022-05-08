‘Open courts held to provide relief to citizens’

Rawalpindi : Deputy Commissioner (Rawalpindi) Tahir Farooq has said that the district administration was holding open courts (Revenue Khuli Kutcheries) at tehsil level to provide relief to the citizens.

He said that the district administration was committed to provide transparent and prompt revenue services to the citizens.

He directed the officers concerned to listen to the complaints of the citizens on daily basis in their offices and make all-out efforts to provide relief to the citizens. The citizens are appreciating the holding of ‘Revenue Khuli Kutcheries’ to address public complaints, he said.