USC relief package to continue

Islamabad : The Utility Stores Corporation (USC) successfully completed Ramazan Relief Package 2022 in Ramazan.

According to notification issued by USC, the corporation would keep on providing five basic items on subsidy rates at its outlets across the country. During Ramazan, USC provided subsidy on 19 items. The Federal Government subsidy will now be continued on five items instead of 19 items.

Sugar will be available at Rs70 per kg, flour 10 kg bag at Rs400 and ghee at Rs260 per kg. Rice and pulses will also be subsidised. CNIC requirement would still be intact with limits on quantities, sugar 5 kg, flour 40 kg and ghee 5 kg.

Moreover the prices of other branded items available at the utility stores are much lower than the general market. The management of Utility Stores Corporation is always striving to provide the best services to the public. More than 10 million people across the country benefited from utility stores during Ramazan Relief Package is a manifestation of the best trust of the people.