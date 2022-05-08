Another dengue case reported from capital

Islamabad : Another patient has tested positive for dengue fever in Islamabad Capital Territory in the last 24 hours taking the total number of dengue fever cases so far reported from the federal capital to three.

According to District Health Officer ICT Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia, the third confirmed case of dengue fever was reported in the urban area of the federal capital. It is important that to date, two confirmed dengue fever patients have been reported from urban areas and one from a rural area in ICT.

Confirmation of another patient positive for dengue fever from ICT has taken the total number of confirmed patients reported from the region to six including three patients in the Rawalpindi district and it is alarming because the transmission of the infection requires an infected person.

The mosquitoes ‘aedes aegypty’ and ‘aedes albopictus’ are vectors for causing dengue fever as the female mosquitoes carry one of the four types of dengue virus from the dengue patient to the healthy person and transmit the disease. The transmission of dengue fever is possible only when infected travellers or natives are in existence.

Health experts say that reporting of confirmed cases of dengue fever from the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi proves the existence of the dengue fever vector and the infected persons and it hints that there are chances of a possible dengue fever outbreak in this region of the country. According to Dr. Zaeem, the teams of the district health department have been carrying out both indoor and outdoor surveillance for the prevention and control of dengue fever on regular basis. The lady health workers have been paying door-to-door visits in the rural areas of the federal capital to educate women on how to avoid breeding mosquitoes inside homes, he said.