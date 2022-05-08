Sugarcane juice: The most popular drink

LAHORE : This is the end of sugarcane harvesting season. It is just the start of May and summer seems has already reached its peak. Sugarcane juice stalls can be seen receiving customers everywhere in the city.

The juice called ‘rao’ in Punjabi and ‘gannay ka rus’ in Urdu is the most popular drink in Pakistan. Geo did a survey in 2019, asking people what the national juice of Pakistan was, to which 81pc of the people responded to be sugarcane juice.

It is still as popular as ever but the absence of lemon from these juice stalls is being felt very much. Lemon, being sold at Rs1000 per/kg, has become out of reach of people. Its addition to the juice adds taste along with mint leaves (podeena), salt or black salt (kala namak) and ginger.

It has been noticed that some men specify not to add ginger to the juice. Once asked an old man why not because it certainly enhances the taste of the juice, he said, it is believed that it is better for men to avoid taking sugarcane juice with ginger. I also learnt that new sugarcane does not taste as good as old one.

The stalls used crushed ice, which they add to every glass of juice. In this day and age when a large population is drinking bottled water and consider tap water unsafe for drinking, what do we think this ice is prepared with. I noticed people expressly give instructions not to add ice.

At present, a big glass of sugarcane juice is for Rs60 while a small glass is for Rs40. A car stopped by a stall close to Ferozepur Road and ordered several glasses of the juice, which were packed in shoppers. The stall opens at 9:00 am until 12:00 am. It was already past sunset when I went to the stall. There was a heap of sugarcane refuse from daylong extraction of juice. The refuse goes to the dustbin now but there was a time when it was used as a fuel. Now there is gas stove everywhere.

The machine that makes juice is called ‘wailna’ in local language. A meter was attached to it. Four energy savers were shining over the stall. The vendor pays Rs1000 - Rs1500 every month in electricity bill. The owner of the house has given the space where he has put his stall. By the boundary wall is a tree under which it is placed with two benches and four chairs that easily accommodated eight customers. The vendor was utterly grateful to the woman, who allowed him to put a stall outside her home. He was also thankful to the Almighty that he could run his household with what he earned from selling sugarcane juice.