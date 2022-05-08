Family of deceased head nurse given financial assistance

LAHORE :The family of Head Nurse Shamim Akhtar, who passed away while serving in Lahore General Hospital, has been given financial assistance of Rs25 lakhs and a letter of appointment for her daughter has also been issued on Saturday.

Post Graduate Medical Institute and Ameer Uddin Medical College Principal Prof Dr Al-freed Zafar, while handing over the appointment letter to Seerat Batool, urged her to perform her duties in a cordial manner as the field of medicine is purely connected with the service of humanity. President YNA Khalida Tabassum and other officials were also present on the occasion.

Prof. Al-freed Zafar while talking said that the salary for the late Shamim Akhtar would continue until the age of retirement of Grade 17 as per the rules and regulations while the pension will start at the age of 60 years. He asked Seerat Batool to continue her education along with her job so that she could give practical meaning to his family’s dreams. YNA President and other nursing staff thanked Principal PGMI for this initiative that he took in time to assist her family.

In her talk, Khalida Tabassum said that the late Head Nurse Shamim Akhtar was very dutiful and good natured who is a role model for the new nurses, she always performed her duty of best service and counseling of the patients so that the patients under treatment and their families could not live without appreciating his professionalism.

Prof. Al-freed Zafar added that the Government does not leave the families of Government employees who die during service helpless while providing financial packages and employment to their children as a source of livelihood for them. Responsibilities should be assigned and they should be fulfilled in an efficient manner, which not only improves the performance of the employee but also raises the graph of the organisation, Prof. Al-freed concluded. On this occasion, hospital administration prayed for her that may Allah Almighty raise her ranks in Jannah.