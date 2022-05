LAHORE : Transport Authority Lahore, on the direction of DC Lahore Omar Sher Chattha, sealed two bus stands for charging extra fare on Eid.

The inspection teams were formed on the direction of DC Lahore Omar Sher Chattha to check transporters during Eid-ul-Fitr. Secretary RTA sealed Niazi Adda and Skyways Adda on the direction of DC Lahore for violation of rules and collection of extra fare from passengers.