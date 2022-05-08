CCPO directs Dolphin officials to control crime

LAHORE : CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana visited Dolphin Squad Headquarters Walton Road on Saturday.

A fresh contingent of Dolphin Squad presented 'Guard of Honour' to the CCPO. The Commander Lahore Police planted a sapling of Araucaria in the arena of Dolphins Squad headquarters. He visited various sections of Dolphins Squad including Auto Workshop and Car Wash Service Station for the vehicles of Dolphins Squad and PRU. He inspected vehicles of Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit. CCPO Lahore also presided a performance review meeting of Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit. He directed SP Dolphin Squad to repair the off-road motorbikes of Dolphin Squad and cars of Police Response Unit. He assured full support for provision of resources for logistic requirements of both units. Later, CCPO Lahore addressed the general meeting (Darbar) of Dolphin Squad. All the divisional DSsP, Sector Incharges and Dolphin Squad personnel attended the meeting.

CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana said that the Dolphin sector in-charge and the team members would be held accountable for the ongoing crime in any beat. Dolphin teams will report and also inform the SHO of their specific police station in writing at the start and end of duty. He was also presented honorary shield of Dolphins Squad.

Meanwhile, members of Central Executive District Peace Committee had an introductory meeting with CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana on Saturday. Agha Shah Hussain Qazalbash, Syed Ali Mehdi, Maulana M Ali Naqshband, Hafiz Asad Obaid, Hafiz Babar Farooq Rahimi, Hafiz Mumtaz Hussain, Uzair-ur-Rehman, Hafiz M Ashraf Gujjar, Mufti Imran Ahmed, Sardar Tahir Dogar and others were among those who called on him.

CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana said Central Executive and Divisional Peace committees have a key role in maintenance of law and order and peace in society.