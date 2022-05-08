Govt decides to improve security of graveyards

LAHORE : On the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz, the provincial government has decided to take effective measures to improve the security and management of graveyards in the wake of incidents of desecration of dead bodies in Okara and Gujrat.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal at the Civil Secretariat here on Saturday. The Additional Chief Secretary (Home), IG Police, secretaries of local government, prosecution, DG Punjab Forensic Science Agency and officers concerned attended the meeting while all the divisional commissioners and RPOs participated through video link.

The Chief Secretary directed the relevant officers to arrest the culprits and prosecute them as per law. He said that a database of fingerprints of criminals should be prepared in the Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) with the help of police. The Chief Secretary directed that immediate steps be taken to prevent inhumane acts like desecration of dead bodies. He asked the deputy commissioners to extend cooperation to the local government department to improve the management of graveyards in the districts. He said that the Shehr-e-Khamoshan Authority would be made fully functional.

Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that the graveyards were becoming hotbeds of crime due to inattention. He asked the RPOs that police officers should also keep an eye on graveyards during patrols. The meeting decided to form management committees and deploy guards for the security of graveyards. The participants also agreed on a proposal to enhance the punishment for the crime of desecration of a corpse.