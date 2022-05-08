LAHORE : Pakistan Railways on Saturday has issued orders of transfer and postings of officials of Grade-19 and 18.

According to a notification, Tariq Latif, officer of Grade-19, has been deputed to work as director to the Secretary/Chairman Railways, Works Manager Rehabilitation Mughalpura Qasim Mastoi to Joint Director Mechanical Pakistan Railway Academy Walton, Senior Mechanical Officer Power Headquarters Abu Bakar Farooq Bhatti to Deputy Chief Mechanical Engineer Development Railway, Works Manager Construction Railway Mughalpura M Ismail has been posted as Deputy Chief Mechanical Engineer/Carriage Pakistan Railways Headquarters Lahore.