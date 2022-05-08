Man killed, five injured in factory roof collapse

LAHORE : A young man was killed and five others were injured when the roof of a factory collapsed near Droghawala in Baghbanpura area on Saturday.

The victim identified as Hamza, 25, died on the spot after being crushed under the rubble of the factory roof. Rescue-1122 teams rescued the five injured and shifted them to the hospital for immediate medical treatment.

The injured were identified as Sarwar Maqbool, 40, Waleed Sharif, 14, Zulifqar Amanat, 45, Amir Siddique, 39, Shahbaz Mukhtar, 35. However, the reasons for the collapse of the roof could not be ascertained.

Man found dead: A 40-year-old man was found dead in Bhatti Gate area on Saturday. Police claimed that the man, yet to be identified, was an addict who might have died of excessive use of drugs. Some passersby spotted the body and informed the police. Body was shifted to the morgue.

Speeding van crushes motorcyclist: An unidentified motorcyclist was killed by a speeding van near Shadiwal Johar Town on Saturday. A patrolling officer arrested the accused van driver and handed over him to the police. The body of deceased was shifted to the morgue.

Man arrested for making women’s videos: Harbanspura police arrested a man for making videos of women walking and traveling on motorcycles.

The accused was identified as Rashid. Police seized the accused's mobile phone and registered a case against him.

261 road accidents in City: The Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) Responded to 1124 road accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In these road accidents 16 people died, whereas 1273 were injured. Out of this 776 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 497 minor injured Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of Hospitals treated victims at the incident site.

The majority (73%) involved Motorbikes, therefore effective enforcement of traffic laws and lane discipline are essential to reduce this an increasing the number of Road Traffic Crashes.

The statistics show that 261 road accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 280 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 80 Faisalabad in with 83 victims and at third Multan with 79 road accidents and 76 victims.

Motorcyclist killed: A motorcyclist was killed and a female driver was injured in two traffic accidents on Sherpao Bridge on Saturday.

According to police, a car and a motorcycle collided on the Sherpao Bridge in the afternoon, as a result of which the motorcyclist fell down from the bridge and died on the spot. The car overturned due to high speed. A boy named Ammar was riding in the car with a woman. Police arrested the car driver and shifted the body to the morgue. Meanwhile, a speeding vehicle overturned on Sherpao Bridge in the morning, injuring the female driver who was rushed to hospital. Police said the vehicle went out of control and collided with a divider and overturned.

Boy reunited with family: Shahdara police reunited a 15-year-old runaway boy with his family.

The boy identified as Imran Ali had left his house upon being admonished by his parents. The boy's father had registered a case of abduction at Shahdara police station.