International Thalassemia Day seminar: Awareness among general public key to averting thalassemiaa: speakers

LAHORE : Thalassemia Federation of Pakistan (TFP) in collaboration with Fatimid Foundation Lahore and Punjab Thalassemia and other Genetic Disorders Prevention & Research Institute (PTGD) organised a seminar to commemorate the International Thalassemia Day 2022 at Fatimid Centre Lahore on Saturday.

International Thalassemia Day is marked on May 8 every year, which is celebrated all over the world to raise awareness among general public, health care provider

and decision makers to improve the lives and wellbeing of Thalassemia patients all over the world.

Col (retd) Iftikhar Hyder Naqvi, Administrator Fatimid Foundation, welcomed the event participants and highlighted the significant contribution of NGO’s in improving the services provided to Thalassemia patients and their families in the country.

Dr Hussain Jafri Director General Punjab Thalassemia and other Genetic Disorders said that Thalassemia is the commonest inherited disorder in Pakistan, over 6000 affected children who born annually with Thalassemia Major, meaning 17 affected children born each day in Pakistan. He further added that psychosocial interventions play a vital role in the prevention of genetic disorders. Dr Jafri also described upon role of PTGD, which is providing comprehensive Thalassemia prevention services all over Punjab, totally free of cost. Others speakers included Dr Yasmin Ehsan and Dr Irum Iqbal.

Speaking at the occasion, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Secretary General, Thalassemia Federation of Pakistan said that May 8th is celebrated all over the world as International Thalassemia Day.

She said that Thalassemia is a preventable disease and our hope lies in adopting a preventive program on the line pursued by countries like Italy, Cyprus and Iran, who have resulted in either complete control or significant reduction in the births of new Thalassaemic Major Children in these countries.

She further added that the theme of this year International Thalassemia Day is “Be Aware.

Share. Care: Working with the global community as one to improve Thalassemia knowledge” is an open call to action to all supporters to promote awareness about Thalassemia and its global impact and share essential information and knowledge to support the best possible health, social and other care of people affected by this disease.

With this core message, the national campaign conducted by TFP for many years underscores the value of each individual contribution to reducing the prevalence of Thalassemia, whilst stressing that collective action towards enhancing awareness and understanding of the condition is crucial for its effective treatment.

Lastly, Dr Amjad Saqib, a nominee for Nobel Prize, also graced the occasion and addressed the audience. He explained importance of spread of knowledge and awareness in general public, while appreciating the work so far done in Punjab. He also emphasised to further add up to the efforts to enhance the awareness all over Pakistan.