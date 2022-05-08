Security guard kills fellow worker in clash

A security guard was stabbed to death by his fellow worker in Surjani Town on Saturday.

Rescuers transported the body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy where he was identified as 35-year-old Sohail Khan.

Police said both the security guards were deployed at the same plot and Khan was killed during a clash between the two over unexplained reasons.

The suspect managed to escape after committing the crime. The deceased hailed from Waziristan. A case has been registered while an investigation is under way.