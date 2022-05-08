JUI-F to stage rally in Karachi on May 17

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) on Saturday announced it would hold a public rally in Karachi on May 17 as part of the coalition parties’ ongoing protest against hooliganism at Masjid-e-Nabwi in Medina during a recent visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

JUI-F central spokesperson Aslam Ghouri said that JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and other central leaders will attend the rally that will be held at the Mazar-e-Quaid on May 17.

He said that after Karachi, the religious party would also organise a rally in Peshawar on May 21.

“The JUI-F always struggles to protect public interests and religious values,” he said.

Ghouri said that the JUI-F was the only religious political party that not only aimed to protect democracy but also the Islamic provisions of the constitution and the tenets of Islam.