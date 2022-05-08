CITY PULSE

Talaash-e-Gumshuda

The Sanat Initiative is showcasing new artworks by Munawar Ali Syed in a solo show titled ‘Talaash-e-Gumshuda’ (Search for the Lost). As a multidisciplinary artist, his work is a response to the proliferation of mass media, propaganda and our self-absorbed attitudes to life. Themes of identity, diaspora, pop culture, hierarchy and social stigma are evident in his works. The exhibition is being held from May 10 to May 19. Call 0300-8208108 for more information.

Reflection of Surroundings

The ArtChowk Gallery is hosting Abid Khalil Ansari’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Reflection of Surroundings’ from May 10 to May 20. Call 021-35300482 for more information.

Bilquis Edhi condolence reference

The Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, is holding a condolence reference for Bilquis Edhi, whose passing away has been a huge loss for the nation. A mother of thousands of orphans and unwanted children, she spent over six decades serving humanity in need. Her charity has saved over 42,000 unwanted babies. She was a professional nurse and headed the Bilquis Edhi Foundation. The programme is being held at 7pm on May 13 in the Jaun Elia Lawn of the Arts Council. Call 021-99213091 for more information.

My Karachi Exhibition

The Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry is bringing back the colours of Karachi by organising the 17th edition of the ‘My Karachi — Oasis of Harmony Exhibition’. The event will be held from May 13 to May 15 at the Karachi Expo Centre. Call 0331-2731005 for more information.

Sindh Craft Festival

The culture department of the Government of Sindh is holding a grand exhibition to display the traditional crafts of Sindh, especially Ralli, Gajj and Kaashi, with the flavour of music, folk dances and much more. The ‘Sindh Craft Festival 2022’ is being held from 4pm onwards on May 13, May 14 and May 15 at the Port Grand. Call 021-99230963 for more information.

Flamenco Dance Concert

The Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, is holding a ‘Flamenco Dance Concert’ in collaboration with the Honorary Consulate of Spain. The emotional essence of the highly expressive Spanish dance can be experienced with the Compania Choni & Victor Bravo from Seville, Spain, at 7:30pm on May 16 in the Auditorium 1 of the Arts Council. The programme is free to attend but registration is required. Call 021-99213091 for more information.

Book Bazaar

Goethe-Institut’s library is home to a wide selection of media in the German language and in translation. However, some of their books need new homes, so they are opening the doors of their library and holding a ‘Book Bazaar’ from May 18 to May 20. Call 0300-8250799 for more information.

ArtFest Karachi 2022

The culture department of the Government of Sindh is holding ‘ArtFest Karachi 2022’ from May 19 to May 22. The grand event includes an exhibition of works by contemporary artists, both young and acclaimed, born in the province. The art show is curated by renowned sculptor and painter Abdul Jabbar Gull. The mega programme, which also includes panel discussions with reputed artists, art critics, curators and gallerists, will be held at the Sambara Art Gallery, Liaquat Memorial Library, National Stadium Road. Call 021-99230962, 021-99230963 or 021-99230965 for more information.