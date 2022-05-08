Sunni Tehreek worker shot dead

A worker of the Sunni Tehreek (ST) was shot dead in an act of targeted killing in New Karachi on Saturday night.

After getting information, Bilal Colony police and rescuers reached the crime scene and transported the body of 45-year-old Yousuf, son of Umer to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy.

According to SHO Nawaz Brohi, Yousuf belonged to the Kathiawari community and was sitting outside the community’s office in Sector 5-E when a man wearing a helmet arrived on a motorcycle and shot him multiple times before speeding away. The victim died on the spot.

The police officer confirmed that the ST worker was killed in an act of targeted killing, while the motive behind the incident was yet to be ascertained. Police have started looking for CCTV cameras and are recording statements of witnesses.