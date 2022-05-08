Kids Athletics Day celebrated

KARACHI: Under the directives of the World Athletics, Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) on Saturday celebrated Kids Athletics Day at Lahore.

The AFP said that the key objectives of celebrating Kids Athletics Day is to ensure a steady and sustainable policy of development of the sport of athletics, to introduce children to athletics at a basic level, to expand sport of athletics for schools and all institutions who are interested in the well being of children, to popularise athletics in the country and world to raise awareness on the importance of fitness and encourage people to get more involved in sports and athletics.

The AFP secretary Muhammad Zafar distributed gifts and certificates among the participating children. He commended the children who participated in the event. He also conveyed a message of appreciation from the AFP chief Major General (retd) Muhammad Akram Sahi.

The vision behind kids’ athletics day is the belief that every child is born to move, to play, to explore, no matter where they are in the world, no matter their individual circumstances, it’s their fundamental right to have access to sport.