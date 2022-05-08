Union stun Freiburg in race for Europe

BERLIN: Union Berlin coach Urs Fischer hailed an "amazing" achievement as his side stunned top-four hopefuls Freiburg with a 4-1 win on Saturday to seal a top-seven finish on a dramatic afternoon in the Bundesliga´s race for Europe.

"It´s amazing what the lads have managed to do this season," Fischer told Sky, after his side secured European qualification for the second year in a row.

Minnows Freiburg and Union have both been flying high this season, but it was the Berliners who soared on Saturday as they smashed in three first-half goals to put themselves on course for the Europa League in sixth and dent Freiburg´s hopes of a fairytale Champions League berth.

Freiburg remain in fourth overnight, but will now drop out of the Champions League places if RB Leipzig beat Augsburg on Sunday.

Union, who were only promoted in 2019, still have an outside chance of reaching the Champions League, having moved within a point of Freiburg with one match remaining.

"It´s incredible what we are managing to achieve year on year as such a small club," said Union midfielder Grischa Proemel.

Proemel gave Union the lead early on, bundling the ball over the line from close range after Taiwo Awoniyi´s effort hit the post.

Lucas Hoeler had an equaliser ruled out for handball before Union captain Christopher Trimmel headed in Sheraldo Becker´s cross on the half-hour mark.

Becker then rampaged down the right wing to give his side a 3-0 lead at half-time and leave the home fans shellshocked.

Hoeler gave Freiburg fresh hope on the hour mark when he wriggled free of the back line to poke a long ball into the bottom corner. But substitute Andras Schafer added a fourth for Union to end any hopes of a home comeback.

While Freiburg were left to a rue a missed opportunity, third-placed Bayer Leverkusen secured Champions League qualification as Czech striker Patrik Schick fired them to a 4-2 win at Hoffenheim.