ISLAMABAD: Ahmad Hanif Orakzai, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Administrative Services, has been posted as Additional Secretary (In-charge) Secretary Inter-provincial Coordination (IPC).

He replaced Mohsin Mushtaq who was earlier transferred to the Ministry of Information and Technology.

Before the current appointment, Ahmad Hanif was working in the Federal Land Commission and was waiting for posting.

The incoming secretary of IPC also served as the President KPK Table Tennis Association.