Waseem’s world title hopes in jeopardy

KARACHI: Closure of operations by MTK Global, the world’s leading boxing promotion company, due to its association with an alleged Irish crime boss, has put a question mark over the future of Pakistan’s leading premier fighter Mohammad Waseem, who is eyeing world title fight later this year.

Waseem, a major signing of the MTK, is also a bit under pressure, not knowing who will now back his training expenses after the company closed its operations.

“Yes, it’s a matter of concern for me,” Waseem admitted to ‘The News’ on Saturday.

“MTK used to look after me very well and its all-out support had ensured I only focused on boxing but now I don’t know what will follow. This happened at the most crucial stage of my career and currently I don’t know how I will now manage my training expenses and meet other related needs,” Pakistan's leading boxer said.

Waseem, currently occupying IBF No 3 spot, went down to England’s Sunny Edwards in the IBF flyweight world title bout held in Dubai on March 19 despite playing so well.

And the three-time WBC flyweight world silver champion is not daunted by seemingly a more challenging future ahead.

“I have full faith in God Almighty and hope things will get better,” said Waseem, also a former Asian Games bronze medallist.

During four years of association with MTK Global Waseem enjoyed every facility during training. He was provided high-class boarding and lodging, foreign training opportunities and top-level coaching. Almost all areas of his training were completely covered by MTK which had the world’s leading fighters on its contract list.

Asked whether the issue may affect his next fight for some time, Waseem said he can go for a fight amid such a difficult situation. “I still can go for a fight but it’s a matter of concern how I will train for that and who will manage my training expenses."

Waseem hoped that the incumbent government would help him during this pressing time.

“I have always been helped and supported by the PML (N). I was backed by the then prime minister Nawaz Sharif and now I have full faith that Shehbaz Sharif will also back me and help me when I will need the state’s patronage in the seemingly uncertain situation ahead,” said the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games silver medallist.

This is not the first time that Waseem faces tough times. A few years ago he was in deep trouble when he was playing under his Korean promoter and it was the then premier Nawaz Sharif who funded him which enabled the fighter to meet all his expenses of his US training.

Waseem has fought 14 bouts during his career, winning 12 and losing two world title fights.

Because of financial issues he once could not go for defending his WBC flyweight world silver title. Following heavy sanctions against MTK founder Daniel Kinahan for his ties to organised crime, MTK Global announced two weeks ago that it was going to cease its operations by the end of April.

“Since leading promoters have now informed us that they will be severing all ties with MTK and will no longer work with our fighters, we have taken the difficult decision to cease operations at the end of this month,” MTK had said in its April 20 statement.

“MTK prospered because we always put the long term interests of our fighters at the heart of what we do. Our priority in the weeks ahead will be to ensure that our world class boxers are supported to find new partnerships as swiftly as possible.” In the statement MTK had stressed that Kinahan's involvement with the promotion ceased in 2017. MTK had said that its gyms will remain open for boxing.