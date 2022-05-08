Saadi urges govt to hire foreign coach

KARACHI: Pakistan’s leading karateka Saadi Abbas on Saturday urged the government to hire a foreign karate coach so that a better lot could be prepared for the Islamic Games slated to be held in Konya, Turkey, from August 9-18.

“The government is hiring foreign coaches for other teams, it also should hire a foreign coach for karate as it is very important and it will help build a strong side for Islamic Games,” Saadi told 'The News' from Dubai.

“If a foreign coach is hired he will work with the fighters in May and June before he will handle the lot in the Asian Championship so it will help make a perfect strategy for the Islamic Games,” Saadi said.

He also urged the state to send a full karate team to Asian Championship which will be held in Uzbekistan in July.

“I think it will be a positive step if government sends a complete squad to Uzbekistan in July for featuring in the Asian Championship. In the Asian zone there are also a few major Islamic nations including Jordan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Saudi Arabia.,” said Saadi, also a former Asian champion.

Saadi said that after competing in the President Cup in Dubai he will join national camp in Islamabad.