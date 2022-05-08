Pakistan is home to several rare and endangered species. But due to the neglect of the wildlife department, these animals are on the verge of extinction. For example, snow leopards face the threat of extinction. There are conservation programmes that the government can follow to preserve this majestic animal, but the wildlife authorities are not working actively to protect the leopard’s natural habitat. Also, the markhor that is the national animal of Pakistan is listed on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List as near threatened. It is possible that effects of climate change are driving animals to near extinction, but the authorities are still responsible for mitigating these threats and preserving these species.

Barkat Ullah

Turbat