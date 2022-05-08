Pay attention

Kohi Goth is a small residential area in Karachi and is located in Malir. The area is densely populated and requires the immediate attention of the authorities. It is unbelievable that Kohi Goth does not have any secondary schools. The lone primary school is privately run and is also deprived of basic facilities. Many students cannot get admission because they are not financially strong.

A majority of students study until Grade 5 and discontinue their education. This is because they do not have enough resources to travel to distant areas to complete their education. The authorities are requested to build a secondary school in this area on a priority basis.

Dad Shah and Bahadur Khan

Karachi