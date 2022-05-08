Broken land

Pakistani politicians seem uninterested when it comes to solving the country’s real problems. All political parties remain busy in political point scoring and continue with their ‘campaigning’ even when they are in power. The opposition accuses the ruling party of damaging the economy, and the government tells the people that the country is doing well economically. This blame game hardly spares any time for these politicians to pay attention to other serious issues including lack of education institutions and a dilapidated healthcare system.

The education department faces a major problem of ghost teachers. The authorities concerned need to take action against all those people who don’t perform their duties yet keep enjoying government salaries. Similarly, many doctors at public hospitals run their private clinics and encourage their patients to visit these clinics so that they can earn some money. All political parties must work together to resolve these issues.

Mujeeb Ali Samo

Larkana