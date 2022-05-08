Over the last few years, quality education has become even more expensive in Pakistan. A majority of people are unable to afford their education expenses. The rich, on the other hand, are not affected by high prices. Previously, people from middle-income and poor households would sign up for library memberships to get access to the latest editions of their course books, but these libraries have also increase their charges.

If a country wants to achieve its development-related goals, it must ensure that its people have easy access to quality education. The government must announce some financial aid for people who cannot afford expensive education. People from all classes deserve an opportunity to polish their skills and play their role in the country’s development.

Abdul Jabbar Gola

Quetta