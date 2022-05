Ever since Shehbaz Sharif assumed power as prime minister, he has been visiting different areas to keep check on the pace of development projects. PM Shehbaz Sharif is famous for getting projects completed at the earliest. Pakistan needed a PM like him.

The people of Pakistan have had torturous three years. It is hoped that the new government will not waste any time and bring the country back on track.

Bakhtawar Shah

Nankana Sahib