Danger ahead

The much-touted Malir Expressway project has caused serious concerns among residents of Malir. The neighbourhood is known for its lush green spaces that have a positive effect on the area’s environment and play a big role in combating pollution.

Malir is already facing the irreversible effects of the toxic waste released by industries located there. This 39-km-long expressway is likely to destroy the area’s ecosystem. The project is also going to demolish close to 450 houses and some portions of agricultural land. The Sindh government must listen to the complaints of the residents of Malir.

Maqdoom Baloch

Karachi