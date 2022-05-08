Highway to death?

This is to draw the attention of the authorities concerned in Balochistan to the rising number of road accidents. The highway that connects Panjgur to Karachi has become a death trap for commuters. The single-lane road witnesses a heavy flow of traffic daily. In the absence of a sufficient number of traffic police personnel, people drive recklessly. This carelessness results in fatal accidents.

The Balochistan government must build more road networks to distribute traffic flow. It must also assign a speed limit for the highway to save people’s lives.

Ajmal Noor

Karachi