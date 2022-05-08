Empowered girls

Pakistan’s performance in the education sector is not up to the mark. No government has made enough efforts to deal with the problem of a high number of out-of-school children. Factors like poverty and unprofessional behaviour of teachers force students to drop out of school.

In rural areas, many girls have a strong desire to continue their education, but their circumstances force them to stay at home. It is unfortunate that our government has paid no attention to girls’ education. Parents get their daughters married at a young age so that they do not have to pay for their education. We need to focus on encouraging girls’ education.

Ayesha Peer Baksh

Karachi