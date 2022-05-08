The first and foremost challenge for the acting and then the incoming State Bank of Pakistan governors will be shoring up foreign currency reserves that are fast depleting. Just imagine: the country’s total foreign reserves peaked at $27 billion in August 2021 and then lost $10 billion to hit a bottom of $16.5 billion on April 30, 2022. Foreign reserves have depleted by $6 billion since February 2022. If there are no dollar injections of around $7 billion to $9 billion over the next few weeks in terms of fresh aid, loans and rollover, then we are heading into a major balance of payments crisis. Both the government and the SBP will have to coordinate to muster up the desired dollar inflows for averting a crisis-like situation.

The coalition government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif sent the last governor SBP Dr Reza Baqir home, not granting him a second term of five years under the SBP Amended Act 2022. The mainstream political parties of the coalition government were evidently not ready to accept Dr Baqir with his baggage of the PTI government, a time they had vehemently criticized his policies and dubbed him as the ‘viceroy’ of the IMF. Dr Baqir was held responsible for hiking the policy rate up to 13.25 percent, a step that really choked economic growth, along with increasing the requirement of debt servicing, which ballooned the budget deficit. Even former finance secretary Younas Dagha in an interview with The News had said that with Dr Baqir in the SBP top office, Pakistan accepted even those IMF conditions that were never heard of before – referring to hiking the discount rate and allowing the exchange rate to go up to unprecedented levels to strike a $6 billion bailout package deal with the IMF.

There is now a need to ascertain facts and fix responsibility on the architects of the harsh conditions that ultimately increased people's financial miseries in the last three years. The acting and coming governor[s] of the SBP are mandated with targeting inflation under the fresh SBP Amended Act 2022. In what was a major failure, the SBP had initially envisaged curtailing inflation in the range of 7-9 percent – after which it was revised upward to 9-11 percent. However, monthly inflation has already crossed the 13 percent mark so the central bank will be required to take corrective measures in terms of restricting M2 growth (money growth) in the coming months to control inflationary pressures. Although rising inflation is an import-induced phenomenon, M2 growth is also fuelling inflationary pressures. In this context, there will be another challenge for the government: it will have to fix the inflation target and then also devise economic policies to ensure higher and sustainable GDP growth. The SBP should incentivize the SME and housing sectors instead of doling out subsidized loans or other schemes for big industrialists. There are then tough tasks ahead for the government and the central bank.