Countering a narrative

Chairman PTI Imran Khan has been hard at work – building a narrative through TV interviews, podcasts, a Twitter Space, rallies, social media videos and much more. The talk is much the same, with slight variations: he was ousted via an international conspiracy; the new government is 'imported' and full of traitors; and a sovereign Pakistan means a Pakistan with Imran Khan as PM. In recent speeches and interviews, the former prime minister has also said that 'the three stooges' and their 'handlers' would be held responsible if anything untoward were to happen to PTI members. Leaving aside the question of what 'handlers' Imran is referring to – though one can infer quite easily, given the PTI's recent outbursts online and at jalsas – it seems the party and its leaders are quite comfortable with their David v Goliath narrative, complete with hints of violence and persecution at the hands of the powerful in the country. The potency of their story can be gauged from the fact that during a podcast interview, Imran claimed that he knew in July last year that there would be a civil war in Afghanistan, and that there would have been a fallout in Pakistan, and that the PML-N wanted to oust him – and that he therefore wanted the then intelligence chief to stay in power. While the claim ends up contradicting the foreign conspiracy angle, the PTI seems to have gotten away with this.

There is little doubt that the PTI has possibly mastered the art of using the media to tell a story. In contrast, the coalition government looks like it hasn't moved beyond the early 2000s in as far as its ability to counter media optics and strategies goes. Except for a few press conferences and media talks by some federal ministers on the corruption charges levelled against the previous regime, there seems to be little on offer when it comes to the entire foreign conspiracy mantra being peddled by the PTI. And while Maryam Nawaz’s rallies do seem to shake the PTI up, it doesn't look like the government is much interested in countering Imran and his PTI's spin machine. Unfortunately, what it does seem to be able to manage is using threats the PTI is criticized for right back at the PTI. The latest example is Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah's warning to the PTI that there will be grave consequences if PTI members or supporters misbehave with political opponents. It is unfortunate what politics has come to: and a lot of the blame for that rests on the previous government's shoulders. Given how the PTI has been inciting violence against opponents, particularly dissident PTI members, patience is running thin on the government side too. So far, though, the government is losing the optics war – and threats of violence will not help matters. The one chink in the PTI armour is the Farah Gogi case, the weak link evident by the way Imran Khan rose to her defence. There are some very serious accusations regarding Farah Gogi and her relationship with the former prime minister and his wife. From Toshakhana to Farah Khan, these cases need to be investigated – with utmost transparency and accountability.

As the new government’s first month in power comes to an end, there are many questions about its future. From the economy to foreign policy, it faces challenges that need to be dealt with on an urgent basis. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s call to Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto will also put the Pak-US relationship in the limelight once again after the PTI’s narrative of the US being behind the 'conspiracy' to oust Imran Khan. The Saudi and UAE visits were important both economically and in terms of foreign relations. The government has a lot on its plate given the PTI’s resignations from the National Assembly and the ECP’s decision in the case of the PTI’s dissident members. Which is why it may be understandable that it has little time to work on a PR strategy regarding Imran's slogans and stories. But in an age of social media, the older parties may want to rethink their outreach strategies.