Miftah vows pro-people budget

ISLAMABAD: Finance minister Miftah Ismail on Saturday said the government was aiming to present a pro-people and business friendly budget to ensure inclusive and sustainable economic growth.

The suggestions of all stakeholders would be given due regard, he informed.

Ismail said this in a meeting with Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) led by its president Irfan Iqbal Shaikh at Finance Division. Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and other senior officers also attended the meeting.

Ismail said macroeconomic stability was prime concern of the present government, adding, they were committed to ensure financial discipline through effective and farsighted policies for enhancing overall level of growth in the country.

The FPCCI president congratulated the finance minister on undertaking the new role and presented proposals for consideration in the federal budget 2022-23.

The apex trade body put its suggestions ahead to the minister, which were aimed at bringing efficiency in industrial and agricultural sectors. It also apprised issues related to taxation faced by the business community in the country.

The finance minister commended the budgetary suggestions proposed by the trade body and assured of taking all stakeholders onboard for the upcoming budget.