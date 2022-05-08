Gold rises Rs450/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market rose by Rs450 per tola on Saturday.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs132,800 per tola.

Similarly, 10-gram gold price also rose by Rs386 to Rs113,855.

In the international market, gold rates increased by $2 to $1,884 per ounce.

Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,500 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,286.

Local jewellers said gold prices in the local market remained lower by Rs3,000 per tola as compared with rates in the Dubai market.