Stocks to eye IMF, loan rollovers

Stocks are not seen sticking their neck out next week awaiting clarity on IMF programme and loan rollovers, while investors also first want to see how high the central bank’s hawks will fly this time before entering the market with a new gameplan, traders said.

During the only working day of the outgoing week on Friday, stocks closed lower amid rupee instability and expectations for further increase in the interest rate.

Zafar Moti, a former director of PSX, said this performance did not surprise him as upcoming monetary policy was expected to be loaded with a rate hike in the range of 100 bps to 200 bps.

“If it goes up by 200 bps and banks add their charges of 2.50 percent or 2.75 percent, the interest rate would reach 16 to 17 percent, which is not feasible for any economy and any industry that runs on credit,” he said.

“We are ready to negotiate with the IMF but they are not. Our IMF has grabbed us by the throat, while an increase in petroleum products’ prices is on cards.”

Talking about the balance of payments, he said, exports increased and so did imports by three to four times.

If both exports and imports increased at the same rate of say 25 percent, it would multiply the debt with a hike in the interest rate, he said.

“Next week does not seem promising. The market is likely to remain directionless during the next week,” Moti said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Shares Index closed lower by 408.60 points or 0.90 percent to 44,840.81 points on Friday, the only session in the week, against 45,249.41 points, recorded in the last session.

Ahsan Mehanti, an analyst at Arif Habib Corp, said that the global market was under pressure after US rate hike, which was likely to be followed by European monetary tightening,

“This is going to impact the Pakistani market too,” Mehanti said.

“The policy rate is coming in the last week of May and the market will be under pressure before it, while inflation data for April is expected next Monday, which won’t be favourable for the interest rate.”

He said the global market’s pressure would affect the local market, as the interest rate was likely to increase here as well.

In addition to that, Mehanti said, a $7.4 billion Saudi package had created uncertainty and it was not clear whether it was approved.

“If Saudi package is approved and Pakistan passes the IMF review next week, that too with minimal terms and conditions, the market may stabilise later in the week,” Mehanti said.