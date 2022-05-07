Imran deflecting people’s attention from his corruption: PMLN

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has said the nation has seen the true face of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its chief Imran Khan and people cannot be cheated anymore.

In reaction to Imran Khan’s speech at the public meeting in the Mianwali district of Punjab, the PMLN provincial spokesman and Member Provincial Assembly Ikhtiar Wali said the ousted prime minister was trying to deflect the attention of the people from his scandals and allegations of corruption, including the Ring Road, Farah Gogi money laundering and Tosha Khana cases.

He said Imran Khan would have to return the alleged looted money, adding the PTI chief was destined to land in jail despite all long marches. The PMLN leader said the Federal Investigation Agency would soon launch an investigation into the Malam Jabba and Billion Tree Tsunami cases.

Ikhtiar Wali said the PTI government had shattered the country’s economy and its politics was a threat to the country's solidarity.

He said the ousted prime minister should not remain in an illusion as the situation now was totally different from the one witnessed in 2014, adding the law would take its course if the PTI tried to violate the law. He said Imran Khan was running the so-called mass contact campaign to hide his corruption and deflect attention .