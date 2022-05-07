Funds needed to pursue Recharge Pakistan project

Islamabad : The government must provide funds in the upcoming annual fiscal budget for the 3-phase ambitious project Recharge Pakistan otherwise it will fail to move forward to achieve desired results.

According to the details, the ministry of climate change has sought some Rs.26 billion for its ongoing and new projects from the federal government in the next fiscal budget.

Many of the projects like Recharge Pakistan were initiated in the previous governments so it is yet not clear whether the new government is fully interested to continue these mega projects in the future.

The official record showed that Recharge Pakistan consists of three phases and each phase spans a period of 10 years. It envisions better climate resilience, water and food security, and sustainable livelihoods through ecosystem-based adaptation by 2050.

The experts are of the view that the project can help conserve dwindling ecosystems, flood water, and habitats and generate green livelihood opportunities for local masses.

The main objective of the project is to integrate floodwater management along with the revival of degraded wetlands causing habitat loss. However, in the pilot phase wetlands would be established in the hill torrent region of Koh-i-Suleiman Mountain Range between Punjab and Balochistan.

They said the water storage capacity of Pakistan is close to 10 percent, which is very low compared to the world, where the average is about 40 percent.

An official said it was planned to implement the Recharge Pakistan project in selected sites, along the Indus River, across Khyber- Pakhtunkhawa, Punjab, Balochistan, and Sindh.

These sites would be selected based on flood risks, climate change projections, water storage, recharge potential, and the needs of local communities, he said.

He said the programme envisions that by 2050, ecosystem-based adaptation would contribute toward better climate resilience, water, and food security, and sustainable livelihoods.